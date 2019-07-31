KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 13 1.85 N/A -2.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see KemPharm Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70%

Volatility and Risk

KemPharm Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.66 beta. Jaguar Health Inc.’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Jaguar Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. KemPharm Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jaguar Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.3% of KemPharm Inc. shares and 12.6% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares. KemPharm Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.43%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09% Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. was more bearish than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

Jaguar Health Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.