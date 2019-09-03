KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

We are contrasting KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of KemPharm Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows KemPharm Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19 and its Quick Ratio is 19. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for KemPharm Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $33, while its potential downside is -21.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares and 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend while Eidos Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.