KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

We are contrasting KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of KemPharm Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 represents KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for KemPharm Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average price target of DBV Technologies S.A. is $17.25, which is potential 89.56% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares and 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares. About 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend while DBV Technologies S.A. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors DBV Technologies S.A. beats KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.