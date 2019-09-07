KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 233.94 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of KemPharm Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has KemPharm Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 18 and 18 for Current and Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for KemPharm Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

KemPharm Inc.’s upside potential is 26.74% at a $1.05 consensus price target. Competitively Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $40, with potential upside of 141.84%. The information presented earlier suggests that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than KemPharm Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares and 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year KemPharm Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.