KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)

As Biotechnology companies, KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 21.57M -2.26 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 3 0.00 2.66M -21.61 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 2,511,059,371.36% 53.1% -171.3% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 94,786,729.86% 0% -111.7%

Volatility and Risk

KemPharm Inc.’s current beta is 1.33 and it happens to be 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s 105.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.05 beta.

Liquidity

KemPharm Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for KemPharm Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

KemPharm Inc.’s consensus price target is $1.05, while its potential upside is 61.54%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both KemPharm Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 33.5% and 15.1% respectively. About 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. was less bearish than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Summary

KemPharm Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 7 of the 10 factors.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.