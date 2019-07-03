KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Since KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -5.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of KemPharm Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Risk and Volatility

KemPharm Inc.’s 1.66 beta indicates that its volatility is 66.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

KemPharm Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. which has a 10 Current Ratio and a 10 Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for KemPharm Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is $66, which is potential 230.99% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

KemPharm Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.3% and 0%. 11.43% are KemPharm Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -27.51% -29.64% -36.66% -31.41% -43.91% -28.47%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. has stronger performance than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.