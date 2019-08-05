KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

As Biotechnology businesses, KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KemPharm Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.26
|0.00
|argenx SE
|127
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates KemPharm Inc. and argenx SE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows KemPharm Inc. and argenx SE’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.00%
|53.1%
|-171.3%
|argenx SE
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
KemPharm Inc. and argenx SE Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|KemPharm Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|argenx SE
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, argenx SE’s potential upside is 22.52% and its consensus price target is $163.5.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both KemPharm Inc. and argenx SE are owned by institutional investors at 33.5% and 55.81% respectively. About 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KemPharm Inc.
|-9.35%
|-25.44%
|-8.7%
|-53.85%
|-67.69%
|-29.21%
|argenx SE
|-1.84%
|-1.67%
|13.7%
|35.71%
|53.91%
|46.21%
For the past year KemPharm Inc. has -29.21% weaker performance while argenx SE has 46.21% stronger performance.
Summary
argenx SE beats KemPharm Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
