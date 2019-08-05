KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

As Biotechnology businesses, KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 argenx SE 127 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates KemPharm Inc. and argenx SE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows KemPharm Inc. and argenx SE’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

KemPharm Inc. and argenx SE Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, argenx SE’s potential upside is 22.52% and its consensus price target is $163.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both KemPharm Inc. and argenx SE are owned by institutional investors at 33.5% and 55.81% respectively. About 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. has -29.21% weaker performance while argenx SE has 46.21% stronger performance.

Summary

argenx SE beats KemPharm Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.