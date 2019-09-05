KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Both KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 38.24 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights KemPharm Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides KemPharm Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

KemPharm Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arcus Biosciences Inc. are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. Arcus Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for KemPharm Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 156.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares and 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares. 0.5% are KemPharm Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Arcus Biosciences Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year KemPharm Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.