KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

As Biotechnology companies, KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 21.57M -2.26 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 5 0.00 26.08M -1.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates KemPharm Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 2,511,059,371.36% 53.1% -171.3% ADMA Biologics Inc. 567,832,959.57% -205.4% -62.4%

Volatility & Risk

KemPharm Inc.’s current beta is 1.33 and it happens to be 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ADMA Biologics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.7 beta which makes it 170.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

KemPharm Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ADMA Biologics Inc. are 4.6 and 2.4 respectively. ADMA Biologics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

KemPharm Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

KemPharm Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 59.09% and an $1.05 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $8, which is potential 80.18% upside. The data provided earlier shows that ADMA Biologics Inc. appears more favorable than KemPharm Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares and 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. About 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. has -29.21% weaker performance while ADMA Biologics Inc. has 51.46% stronger performance.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.