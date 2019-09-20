KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows KemPharm Inc. and AC Immune SA’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of KemPharm Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival AC Immune SA is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. AC Immune SA is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered KemPharm Inc. and AC Immune SA’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00

KemPharm Inc.’s upside potential is 31.25% at a $1.05 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

KemPharm Inc. and AC Immune SA has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.5% and 27%. 0.5% are KemPharm Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.67% are AC Immune SA’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year KemPharm Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than AC Immune SA.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors AC Immune SA beats KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.