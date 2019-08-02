KemPharm, Inc. (KMPH) Touches $1.16 Low on Aug, 2; Vestor Capital Cut Its Pepsico (PEP) Position

Vestor Capital Llc decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 6.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vestor Capital Llc sold 7,589 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Vestor Capital Llc holds 107,919 shares with $13.23M value, down from 115,508 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $178.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $127.63. About 802,148 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers

The stock of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) reached all time low today, Aug, 2 and still has $1.12 target or 3.00% below today’s $1.16 share price. This indicates more downside for the $33.04M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.12 PT is reached, the company will be worth $991,110 less. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.0284 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1584. About 82,822 shares traded. KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) has declined 67.69% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.69% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPH News: 29/03/2018 – KemPharm: Cash, Security-Related Amounts $48.6M at Dec. 3; 10/05/2018 – KemPharm 1Q Loss $26.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ KemPharm Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMPH); 10/05/2018 – KEMPHARM INC – KP415 PRODRUG DEMONSTRATED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES COMPARED TO D-METHYLPHENIDATE HYDROCHLORIDE IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 29/03/2018 – KemPharm: Resources Not Expected to Be Sufficient to Fund Operating Expenses Through 1Q 2019; 29/03/2018 KemPharm Reports 4Q and Yr End 2017 Results; 29/03/2018 – KemPharm 4Q Loss/Shr 72c; 10/05/2018 – KemPharm 1Q Loss/Shr $1.77; 29/03/2018 – KEMPHARM INC – PLANS TO CONTINUE ITS ATM OFFERING TO PROVIDE A PORTION OF CAPITAL NEEDED TO FUND ONGOING OPERATIONS; 10/05/2018 – KEMPHARM INC – NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN MEAN DRUG LIKING E(MAX) BETWEEN KP415 PRODRUG (57 POINTS) AND PLACEBO (54 POINTS)

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $111 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 18 with “Overweight”. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.27 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.44 earnings per share, up 51.65% or $0.47 from last year’s $-0.91 per share. After $-0.46 actual earnings per share reported by KemPharm, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% EPS growth.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company has market cap of $33.04 million. The Company’s lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders.