KemPharm, Inc. (KMPH) Touches $1.05 Low on Aug, 4; SMTC Has 1.71 Sentiment

The stock of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) reached all time low today, Aug, 4 and still has $1.00 target or 5.00% below today’s $1.05 share price. This indicates more downside for the $29.95 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.00 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.50 million less. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.05. About 279,317 shares traded or 105.49% up from the average. KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) has declined 67.69% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.69% the S&P500.

SMTC Corp (SMTX) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.00, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 12 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 7 sold and decreased stock positions in SMTC Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 3.59 million shares, up from 3.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding SMTC Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 4 New Position: 8.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.95 million. The Company’s lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders.

Analysts await KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.44 EPS, up 51.65% or $0.47 from last year’s $-0.91 per share. After $-0.46 actual EPS reported by KemPharm, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% EPS growth.

Wynnefield Capital Inc holds 3.16% of its portfolio in SMTC Corporation for 1.76 million shares. Eam Investors Llc owns 191,008 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Co Llc has 0.09% invested in the company for 160,161 shares. The Wyoming-based Friess Associates Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,977 shares.

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $111.20 million. The firm offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; configuration to order; build to order; and direct order fulfillment services. It has a 110.28 P/E ratio. It provides integrated contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and technology companies primarily in the industrial, networking and communications, power and energy, and medical market sectors.

Analysts await SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by SMTC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% EPS growth.