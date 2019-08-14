KemPharm, Inc. (KMPH) Touches $0.97 Low on Aug, 14; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Decreased Huntsman (HUN) Holding

The stock of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) reached all time low today, Aug, 14 and still has $0.93 target or 4.00% below today’s $0.97 share price. This indicates more downside for the $27.66M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.93 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.11 million less. The stock decreased 11.82% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $0.97. About 218,263 shares traded or 55.59% up from the average. KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) has declined 67.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.69% the S&P500.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased Huntsman Corp (HUN) stake by 69.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 114,892 shares as Huntsman Corp (HUN)’s stock declined 2.84%. The Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc holds 51,200 shares with $1.15M value, down from 166,092 last quarter. Huntsman Corp now has $4.41B valuation. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $19.2. About 1.68 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY; 09/04/2018 – Huntsman to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results on May 1, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Huntsman’s Outlook To Positive; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S BOARD OKS RISE TO SHR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION UP TO; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – NEW CREDIT FACILITY WILL REPLACE PREVIOUS $650 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2021; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN BOOSTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO UP TO $1B; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN TO SPEND $2B `WAR CHEST’ ON M&A OR BUYBACKS

Among 6 analysts covering Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Huntsman Corp has $3100 highest and $21 lowest target. $26.50’s average target is 38.02% above currents $19.2 stock price. Huntsman Corp had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, May 10 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. Alembic maintained it with “Hold” rating and $23 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 19 with “Sell”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus holds 161,322 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP owns 136,932 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Management invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). 1,259 are owned by Captrust Advsrs. Karp Capital Mgmt Corporation reported 0.56% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Royal State Bank Of Canada has 1.20M shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 35,925 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors has 0.01% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 170 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 94,206 shares. Morgan Stanley has 377,718 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 799,703 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD) stake by 216,900 shares to 262,500 valued at $9.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) stake by 374,000 shares and now owns 396,800 shares. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) was raised too.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $57,643 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $19,615 was made by STRYKER DAVID M on Thursday, May 9.

