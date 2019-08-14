KemPharm, Inc. (KMPH) Reaches $1.00 Yearly Low; COINSILIUM GROUP LTD. ORDINARY SHARES V (CINGF) Shorts Up By 4100%

COINSILIUM GROUP LTD. ORDINARY SHARES V (OTCMKTS:CINGF) had an increase of 4100% in short interest. CINGF’s SI was 4,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4100% from 100 shares previously. It closed at $0.0312 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.92 target or 8.00% below today's $1.00 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $28.52M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $0.92 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.28 million less. The stock decreased 9.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1. About 161,328 shares traded or 15.00% up from the average. KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) has declined 67.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.69% the S&P500.

Coinsilium Group Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage startup and accelerating seed-stage investment in Fintech sector. The company has market cap of $3.83 million. The firm primarily invests in companies who are pioneering new applications that leverage and commercialize blockchain technologies and financial technology including Bitcoins, Internet of Things, wallets, payment gateways, exchanges, security solutions, applications, and financial services. It has a 2.83 P/E ratio. It typically invests in Europe, Asia, and US, but may consider investments in other parts.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company has market cap of $28.52 million. The Company’s lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders.