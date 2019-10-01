KemPharm, Inc. (KMPH) Reaches $0.66 Low on Oct, 1; Tiger Management Lowered Its Adobe (ADBE) Position

Tiger Management Llc decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 40.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tiger Management Llc sold 24,100 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Tiger Management Llc holds 34,700 shares with $10.22 million value, down from 58,800 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $132.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $273.53. About 1.88 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog

The stock of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) reached all time low today, Oct, 1 and still has $0.64 target or 3.00% below today’s $0.66 share price. This indicates more downside for the $19.72M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.64 PT is reached, the company will be worth $591,540 less. The stock decreased 4.76% or $0.0328 during the last trading session, reaching $0.656. About 99,028 shares traded. KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) has declined 67.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.69% the S&P500.

Analysts await KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.22 EPS, up 76.60% or $0.72 from last year’s $-0.94 per share. After $-0.33 actual EPS reported by KemPharm, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.72 million. The Company’s lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders.

More notable recent KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KemPharm up 14% premarket on out-license deal, debt exchange – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: ESMO Conference Gets Underway, J&J’s Darzalex Snags Another Approval, Kaleido Biosciences CFO To Leave – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Roth Capital Downgrades Kempharm (KMPH) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oppenheimer likes Incyte in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Adobe Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Adobe Inc. – Common Stock has $34000 highest and $27500 lowest target. $316.07’s average target is 15.55% above currents $273.53 stock price. Adobe Inc. – Common Stock had 15 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by JP Morgan. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $31500 target in Wednesday, September 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Wednesday, June 19. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. Citigroup maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, September 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.