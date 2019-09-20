KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Contrasting side by side

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 12 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of KemPharm Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has KemPharm Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

KemPharm Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. KemPharm Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for KemPharm Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 1 3.00

KemPharm Inc.’s upside potential is 27.10% at a $1.05 consensus price target. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp on the other hand boasts of a $30 consensus price target and a 387.80% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp looks more robust than KemPharm Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

KemPharm Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.5% and 14.8%. Insiders held 0.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.