KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Contrasting side by side

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 21.57M -2.26 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 11 -0.02 30.91M -2.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of KemPharm Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows KemPharm Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 2,511,059,371.36% 53.1% -171.3% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 281,255,686.99% -245.2% -37.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.33 shows that KemPharm Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Puma Biotechnology Inc. on the other hand, has 1.69 beta which makes it 69.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

KemPharm Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Puma Biotechnology Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Puma Biotechnology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for KemPharm Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KemPharm Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 61.56% and an $1.05 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares. Competitively, 11.4% are Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. was less bearish than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

KemPharm Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.