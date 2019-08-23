KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Comparing side by side

Both KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 24.06 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for KemPharm Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Precision BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

KemPharm Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 171.76% and its average target price is $23.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

KemPharm Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.5% and 41.6%. KemPharm Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. was more bearish than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.