KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of KemPharm Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for KemPharm Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

$1.05 is KemPharm Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 28.83%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares and 3.61% of Prana Biotechnology Ltd shares. About 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

KemPharm Inc. beats Prana Biotechnology Ltd on 4 of the 7 factors.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.