KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 84 14.89 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows KemPharm Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.33 beta means KemPharm Inc.’s volatility is 33.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a 1.3 beta and it is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

KemPharm Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. which has a 8.8 Current Ratio and a 8.6 Quick Ratio. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for KemPharm Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $108.25 consensus price target and a 13.35% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares and 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend while Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.