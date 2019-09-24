KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Comparing side by side

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.33 beta means KemPharm Inc.’s volatility is 33.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for KemPharm Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

KemPharm Inc. has a consensus price target of $1.05, and a 44.55% upside potential. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 142.13% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. looks more robust than KemPharm Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

KemPharm Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.5% and 90.8%. KemPharm Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. was more bearish than Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.