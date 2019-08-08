KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KemPharm Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.26
|0.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates KemPharm Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.00%
|53.1%
|-171.3%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-61.4%
|-59.8%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is 9.1. INmune Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KemPharm Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares and 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. 0.5% are KemPharm Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KemPharm Inc.
|-9.35%
|-25.44%
|-8.7%
|-53.85%
|-67.69%
|-29.21%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|-3.21%
|-6.7%
|-16.05%
|0%
|0%
|13.27%
For the past year KemPharm Inc. has -29.21% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance.
Summary
INmune Bio Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
