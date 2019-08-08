KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates KemPharm Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is 9.1. INmune Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KemPharm Inc.

Institutional investors held 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares and 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. 0.5% are KemPharm Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. has -29.21% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance.

INmune Bio Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.