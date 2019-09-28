KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) Contrasting side by side

Both KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 21.91M -2.26 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 9.01M -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for KemPharm Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us KemPharm Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 2,410,075,899.24% 53.1% -171.3% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1,696,479,005.84% -212.1% -101.7%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. Its rival Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown KemPharm Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KemPharm Inc.’s average price target is $1.05, while its potential upside is 55.07%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

KemPharm Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.5% and 23.6%. Insiders owned 0.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. was more bearish than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

KemPharm Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.