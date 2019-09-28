KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) Contrasting side by side

Both KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KemPharm Inc.
|1
|0.00
|21.91M
|-2.26
|0.00
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|9.01M
|-1.42
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for KemPharm Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us KemPharm Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KemPharm Inc.
|2,410,075,899.24%
|53.1%
|-171.3%
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|1,696,479,005.84%
|-212.1%
|-101.7%
Liquidity
1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. Its rival Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown KemPharm Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|KemPharm Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
KemPharm Inc.’s average price target is $1.05, while its potential upside is 55.07%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
KemPharm Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.5% and 23.6%. Insiders owned 0.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KemPharm Inc.
|-9.35%
|-25.44%
|-8.7%
|-53.85%
|-67.69%
|-29.21%
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|-12.35%
|-21.74%
|-49.1%
|-36.25%
|-91.55%
|-22.08%
For the past year KemPharm Inc. was more bearish than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
KemPharm Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.