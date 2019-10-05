KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 21.57M -2.26 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 4 0.00 9.08M -1.86 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of KemPharm Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us KemPharm Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 2,563,889,219.07% 53.1% -171.3% Eyenovia Inc. 242,372,474.17% -108.8% -97.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Eyenovia Inc. has 5.9 and 5.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eyenovia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for KemPharm Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KemPharm Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 54.41% and an $1.05 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both KemPharm Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.5% and 8.1% respectively. KemPharm Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. has -29.21% weaker performance while Eyenovia Inc. has 11.93% stronger performance.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.