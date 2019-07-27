KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Comparing side by side

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KemPharm Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.57
|0.00
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of KemPharm Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.00%
|69.5%
|-184.9%
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-18.7%
|-16.7%
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 1.66 shows that KemPharm Inc. is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s 0.62 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. Its rival Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 34.3% of KemPharm Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. KemPharm Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.43%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.79%
|-24.71%
|-46.89%
|-50%
|-78.31%
|-28.09%
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|-3.88%
|-12.95%
|-22.78%
|-19.79%
|22.68%
|-16.93%
For the past year KemPharm Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Enochian Biosciences Inc.
Summary
Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
