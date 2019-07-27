KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Comparing side by side

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of KemPharm Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -16.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.66 shows that KemPharm Inc. is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s 0.62 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. Its rival Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.3% of KemPharm Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. KemPharm Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.43%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09% Enochian Biosciences Inc. -3.88% -12.95% -22.78% -19.79% 22.68% -16.93%

For the past year KemPharm Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.