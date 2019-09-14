KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) Comparison side by side

Since KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Volatility and Risk

KemPharm Inc. has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s 111.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.11 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. Its rival Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for KemPharm Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$1.05 is KemPharm Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 18.64%. Competitively the consensus target price of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is $36, which is potential 45.93% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than KemPharm Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares and 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.5% are KemPharm Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than KemPharm Inc.

Summary

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.