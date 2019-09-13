KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KemPharm Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.26
|0.00
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|1.51
|N/A
|-0.36
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for KemPharm Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.00%
|53.1%
|-171.3%
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-20.5%
|-17.7%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.8 and 13.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for KemPharm Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|KemPharm Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
KemPharm Inc. has an average price target of $1.05, and a 17.98% upside potential.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KemPharm Inc.
|-9.35%
|-25.44%
|-8.7%
|-53.85%
|-67.69%
|-29.21%
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.13%
|-8.73%
|-22.06%
|-79.51%
|-80.37%
|-53.24%
For the past year KemPharm Inc. has stronger performance than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.
