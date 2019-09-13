KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.51 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for KemPharm Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.8 and 13.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for KemPharm Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KemPharm Inc. has an average price target of $1.05, and a 17.98% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. has stronger performance than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.