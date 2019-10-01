Kemper Master Retirement Trust Upped Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; As Aqua America (WTR) Shares Rose, Texas Permanent School Fund Has Upped Its Stake

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 25,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 146,416 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.06 million, up from 120,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 164,509 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 172.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust bought 17,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $130.42. About 2.08 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,513 shares to 445,960 shares, valued at $31.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,521 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $49,968 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold WTR shares while 79 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 134.26 million shares or 36.57% more from 98.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd invested in 244 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Cls Invests Ltd invested in 0% or 312 shares. Moreover, Davis R M Inc has 0.01% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 5,875 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% or 36,643 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Mngmt accumulated 3,586 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.04% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Moreover, Vident Inv Advisory has 0.04% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Azimuth Capital Mngmt Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Aperio Gru Limited Com reported 209,842 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office has 0% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Hanson And Doremus Inv has invested 0.04% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). First Allied Advisory holds 0.02% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) or 15,041 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Cetera Advisor Net Lc holds 14,236 shares.

More notable recent Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aqua America Will Hedge My Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on October 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Water stocks including WTR, TTEK, XYL look oversold, analyst says – Seeking Alpha” published on December 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Should I Trade Aqua America For American Water Works? – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “American Water Works Q1 Earnings Preview: What to Watch – Motley Fool” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aqua America Reports Earnings for 2018, Announces Guidance for 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: February 18, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Companies Paying the Price for Raising Prices in 2019 – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has Disney Lost Its Way, Hurting Disney Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BAML’s favorite Q4 picks – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Hulu Will Survive the Streaming Wars – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 01, 2019.