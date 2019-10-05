Kemper Master Retirement Trust Lowered Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Price Rose; Holowesko Partners LTD Decreased Its Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $31.90 Million

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 38,100 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.54 million, down from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35 million shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today; 08/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever:; 26/03/2018 – Document Security: Decision Allows DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 01/05/2018 – AAPL: Apple CEO Tim Cook calls health care a “major strategic thrust for us.” – ! $AAPL; 24/04/2018 – Analyst downgrades big Apple chip supplier due to declining iPhone demand; 16/03/2018 – Apple is having an event this month to “hear creative new ideas for teachers and students.”; 21/03/2018 – Apple: BlueFin Slashes iPhone Estimates for 2018; ‘Challenging’ Environment — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple, sources tell @MarcStilesPSBJ:; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 419,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 1.57 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.65 million, down from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.27 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON IN TALKS WITH DUTCH GOVT ON GRONINGEN FIELD PHASE OUT; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND; 08/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust, which manages about $164.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17,202 shares to 27,202 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.80B for 18.95 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 50,540 shares to 111,790 shares, valued at $121.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 138,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

