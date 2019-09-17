Kemper Master Retirement Trust Increased Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Market Valuation Rose; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Stock Declined, Blackhill Capital Increased Its Position by $963,000

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 172.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust bought 17,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.8. About 5.87 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 21,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 447,545 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.30M, up from 426,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 6.33M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMY); 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN STUDY, YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED SUPERIOR BENEFIT FOR CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.70 TO $2.80; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 23/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX FOR PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J had bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920 on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rampart Mngmt Co Ltd Com reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 31,398 shares. Sphera Funds Management Limited holds 5.77% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 929,900 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Life Ins Communication has invested 0.26% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Qci Asset Inc New York accumulated 4,374 shares. Roosevelt Inv Grp Inc has 21,509 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Aspen Investment Mgmt Inc has 0.3% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Washington Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 2.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Healthcor Mgmt Lp holds 2.01 million shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Amica Mutual invested in 0.28% or 48,927 shares. Capital Advisors Limited Co holds 1,775 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advisors Inc stated it has 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Marble Harbor Counsel Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,361 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Com invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Streaming Wars: Disney Is Killing Netflix in This Critical Market – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Management Group reported 1.32 million shares. Markston Ltd Liability Corp owns 216,406 shares or 3.52% of their US portfolio. Schmidt P J Investment Management has 1.8% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zweig invested 1.93% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Miller Investment Mngmt Lp holds 3,523 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Fagan Associates reported 31,247 shares. Amer Money Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 35,954 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 1.65 million shares. Moreover, Chatham Gru has 0.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,084 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Lc holds 5.9% or 813,963 shares in its portfolio. Lipe Dalton accumulated 0.25% or 2,530 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc invested in 0.39% or 27,025 shares. Northern holds 0.85% or 25.51M shares. Menora Mivtachim Ltd reported 2.9% stake. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny accumulated 140,074 shares or 1.86% of the stock.