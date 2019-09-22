Kemper Master Retirement Trust Has Decreased Its Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $546,000 as Stock Declined; Baxter Intl (BAX) Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Upped Position by $2.07 Million as Stock Rose

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 57,100 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48M, down from 64,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 16.03M shares traded or 141.88% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 25,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 264,067 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.63M, up from 238,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.4. About 3.22M shares traded or 38.53% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93, EST. $2.78; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 05/04/2018 – Global Artificial Blood and Plasma Markets to 2027: Leading Players are Alliance Pharma., Baxter Healthcare, Northfield Lab, Sanguine Biosciences, and Therapure Biopharma – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 30/03/2018 – FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Prismaflex Control Unit. Dialyzer, high permeability with or without sealed dialysate; 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Declares Dividend and Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 97,625 shares to 34,509 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 25,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,400 shares, and cut its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Regentatlantic Lc holds 23,829 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Department reported 6,420 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Allstate Corp has 0.08% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 56,134 shares. South State Corp reported 7,915 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Colonial Tru owns 50,693 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Argent Cap Ltd Co holds 650,176 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Field And Main National Bank reported 3,800 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership invested in 43,252 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.1% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Co has invested 0.28% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Bp Public Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.51% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 3,808 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Stock Yards Bancorp And Tru owns 6,684 shares. Cibc Mkts Corporation has 0.07% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kanawha Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.27% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa reported 38,447 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fairfield Bush has 41,705 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 6,140 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability reported 24,252 shares stake. Bahl & Gaynor stated it has 57,753 shares. Hightower Trust Ser Lta invested in 196,733 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Burgundy Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.35% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fosun International Ltd holds 0.06% or 11,500 shares. Moreover, Kemper Master Retirement Trust has 2.73% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 57,100 shares. Fca Corp Tx accumulated 0.08% or 2,829 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 12.99 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust, which manages about $164.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17,202 shares to 27,202 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.