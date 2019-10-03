Kemper Master Retirement Trust Has Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $1.24 Million; Clark Estates Has Cut Holding in Omnicom Group (OMC) by $648,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 38,100 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.54M, down from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $977.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $216.3. About 10.92M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market. Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 19/03/2018 – Analyst sees ‘signs of trouble’ due to Apple’s high iPhone prices; 29/05/2018 – Apple Switch to Full OLED IPhone Lineup Seen Unlikely by 2019; 26/04/2018 – MILLENNIUM SERVICES GROUP LTD MIL.AX – SIGNED MULTI-LOCATION CONTRACT WITH APPLE TO PROVIDE CLEANING & HYGIENE SERVICES TO 15 APPLE STORES; 16/04/2018 – Apple’s Not-Hot HomePod Sounds a Familiar Tune: Fully Charged; 23/03/2018 – IRELAND NAMES PREFERRED INVESTMENT MANAGERS FOR APPLE TAX MONEY; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Wins Approval from Apple and Google to Launch CyberloQ Multi-factor Authentication into Both the IOS and Android App Stores

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 44,600 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.66M, down from 52,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $76.28. About 320,217 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom at Group Meeting Hosted By Huber Research Today; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Grows, Despite Continuing Client Pressures; 24/05/2018 – OMNICOM HOLDERS BACK PROPOSAL ON THRESHOLD FOR CALLING MEETINGS; 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.79 million for 14.67 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $625.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Co by 204,249 shares to 784,249 shares, valued at $28.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “TBWA Has Its Best Ever Performance At Spikes Asia – PRNewswire” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Omnicom Group Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Omnicom Wins Holding Company of the Year at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Omnicom Is More Attractive Than WPP – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Progressive, Western Digital, and Omnicom Group Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership owns 1.24M shares. 9,300 are owned by Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 1,393 shares. Davenport & Limited Liability Co, Virginia-based fund reported 26,499 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia reported 41,330 shares. Pinnacle Associate invested in 0.15% or 80,252 shares. Savant Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,578 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 271,100 are held by Alberta Mngmt Corporation. Baystate Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 69 shares. Trust Communications Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 15,713 shares or 0.32% of the stock. 64,032 were accumulated by Commerce Fincl Bank. Glenmede Na holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 2.60M shares. Optimum Investment Advisors accumulated 240 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Freestone Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 64,306 shares. 1.17 million were reported by Bancshares Of America De.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6.60M are owned by Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys. Coastline Trust has invested 1.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 317,825 were accumulated by Parsons Capital Management Ri. Calamos Ltd Llc reported 1.53 million shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Greenbrier Partners Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 400,000 shares. Zwj Counsel owns 2.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 131,915 shares. Proshare Ltd stated it has 3.23M shares or 3.82% of all its holdings. Origin Asset Management Llp owns 79,643 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 40,123 shares or 4.76% of the stock. Argi Inv Serv Limited Company holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,690 shares. Profit Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 11,865 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 117,281 shares or 2.94% of all its holdings. Security Bank Of So Dak holds 11,593 shares or 2.7% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc holds 88,726 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Limited Liability Company reported 64,400 shares.

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust, which manages about $164.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17,202 shares to 27,202 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 10/01/2019: CUI, SPI, CVET, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Dividend Stocks with Large Share Buybacks – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Small Can Be Big – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple’s Focus On Services Continues To Pay Off – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s Streaming Strategy Is The Ultimate Magic Trick – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.