Kemper Master Retirement Trust Decreased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake by $546,000; Cypress Asset Management Increases Holding in Xilinx (XLNX)

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 29.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 5,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 24,285 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86M, up from 18,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.82% or $7.07 during the last trading session, reaching $96.55. About 11.13 million shares traded or 259.48% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 57,100 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48 million, down from 64,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 16.03 million shares traded or 141.88% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $292.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,900 shares to 57,440 shares, valued at $11.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,997 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEO).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 12.99 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

