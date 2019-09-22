Kemper Master Retirement Trust Continues to Hold Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Letko Brosseau & Associates Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Increased by $938,825

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 172.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust bought 17,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64M shares traded or 194.28% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 19,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.56M, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 30.45M shares traded or 54.94% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voyager Therapeutics; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws UK Primary, Spcl Comm Srvcr Rnkgs On Wells Fargo; 20/04/2018 – Adient Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Announces $200 Billion Sustainable Financing Commitment; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo & Co Buys Into Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Class; 15/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Hartman Sees ‘a Lot of Contradictions’ in Bond Market (Video); 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Adjust 1Q Results for CFPB, OCC Consent Orders; 23/05/2018 – Elizabeth Campbell: #MUNILAND SCOOP: Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division; 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Opens Investigation Into Wells Fargo Advisors

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent Tru has 0.75% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 53,227 shares. Essex Inv Company Llc accumulated 116,905 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Vestor Cap Llc owns 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 457 shares. Bp Public Limited Com has invested 1.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lourd Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability invested in 1.36% or 11.25M shares. Rech Global Investors owns 51,466 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cipher Capital LP holds 0.32% or 27,145 shares. 154 were reported by Beacon Management Incorporated. Kidder Stephen W owns 1.96% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 35,078 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated invested 0.54% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amica Retiree Med Trust owns 7,441 shares. Van Strum Towne accumulated 47,497 shares. Choate Advsrs owns 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 16,494 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Channing Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.3% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Homrich And Berg owns 49,271 shares. Cohen Capital has 8,274 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Colony Gp Limited Liability Corp has 189,680 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Aperio Group owns 1.68 million shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. 2.71M are owned by Holowesko Prtnrs Limited. Essex Service reported 0.8% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Salem Cap Mgmt reported 64,891 shares. The Massachusetts-based Appleton Partners Inc Ma has invested 0.2% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Doliver Advsrs LP accumulated 7,115 shares. Moreno Evelyn V has 0.95% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 65,829 shares. Gladius Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.07% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 23,710 shares. Fincl Architects Inc has 101,328 shares. Estabrook Capital Management invested in 119,677 shares. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel accumulated 40,175 shares.