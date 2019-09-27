Kemper Master Retirement Trust Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $2.39 Million; As Schein Henry (HSIC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Zuckerman Investment Group Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.37 Million

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 172.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust bought 17,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $129.14. About 6.16 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 15.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 48,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 268,616 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.78 million, down from 317,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $62.13. About 440,031 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SAYS ON MARCH 16, BOARD APPROVED SHIRA GOODMAN AS NEW NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT THE ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN HOLDERS TO OWN 63% NEW CO; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Henry Schein, Inc. and Certain Officers – HSIC; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees EPS Growth for Remaining Consolidated Business in High-Single Digit to Low-Double Digit Range; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – REMAINDER OF HENRY SCHEIN ONE’S MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL BE ANNOUNCED AT A LATER DATE; 10/04/2018 – Alpha Omega-Henry Schein Cares Holocaust Survivors Oral Health Program Receives 2018 William J. Gies Award; 06/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Ibtimes.com which released: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – International Business Times” on September 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney Gets Serious About Saving “Star Wars” Land – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “It’s Not Back to Business as Usual at Disney World – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Discovery’s Taking Its Own Approach to Streaming – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Penobscot Com has 1.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 50,609 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 17,000 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. 10, Alabama-based fund reported 35,120 shares. Southeast Asset accumulated 0.25% or 6,826 shares. Burke & Herbert Bankshares reported 11,937 shares stake. Natl Bank invested in 0.5% or 318,642 shares. Glenview Bank Tru Dept accumulated 15,057 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 1.99% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wellington Mngmt Llp reported 0.16% stake. Bokf Na invested in 0.65% or 193,455 shares. Westwood Grp Incorporated Incorporated stated it has 0.92% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 6,545 are owned by Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Company. Barry Inv Advsrs Ltd Co reported 2.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 13,577 shares. Grassi Investment reported 1.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Henry Schein Medical Announces Sponsorship of the American Academy of Dermatology’s â€œSkin Cancer, Take a Hike!â„¢â€ Initiative – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) CEO Stanley Bergman on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lawsuit for investors in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2018. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Henry Schien Buys North American Rescue, Expands Medical Arm – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Henry Schein (HSIC) Announces New Distribution Date And Anticipated When-Issued Trading Market For Spin-Off Of Animal Health Business (CVET) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: January 16, 2019.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc, which manages about $757.08 million and $452.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 165,423 shares to 373,353 shares, valued at $13.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 88,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 383,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Hldg C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold HSIC shares while 145 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 156.27 million shares or 1.71% more from 153.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Ww invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Profund Ltd holds 12,977 shares. 1,390 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Raymond James & invested in 0.01% or 71,278 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa invested in 0% or 3,717 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability owns 563,418 shares. Tompkins Finance Corp holds 285 shares. Aperio Group Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 75,403 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.17% or 85,700 shares. Zebra Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.17% stake. Ruggie Grp has invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% or 566,162 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Franklin Res holds 18,182 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.82 million were reported by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board.

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 16.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.03 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $127.50M for 18.06 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.