Kemper (KMPR) Shares Rose While Advisory Research Lifted by $312,436 Its Stake; As Realpage (RP) Market Value Rose, Timpani Capital Management Increased Its Position by $851,220

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 14,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,204 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, up from 63,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $61.6. About 341,988 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Kemper Corporation (KMPR) by 31.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 4,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,993 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 12,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Kemper Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $90.14. About 263,106 shares traded. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has risen 17.98% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPR News: 13/03/2018 Kemper Announces Early Termination of HSR Waiting Period; 08/05/2018 – Kemper Site Visit Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 15; 14/03/2018 – Kemper Executives to Speak at the 22nd Annual CFA Society of New York Insurance Industry Conference; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KEMPER CORPORATION’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – Kemper Short-Interest Ratio Rises 61% to 12 Days; 02/05/2018 – Kemper Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $79.2M; 13/03/2018 – Kemper Corp: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q OPER EPS $1.10, EST. 74C; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q EPS $1.02

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lhc Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 14,300 shares to 38,569 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingevity Corp by 6,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,991 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc Com (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $66.35 million activity. Another trade for 150,000 shares valued at $7.99M was sold by WINN STEPHEN T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Cap Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.37% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 682 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins New York. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 113,153 shares. 4,401 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Piedmont Inv Advisors owns 5,208 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Frontier Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 496,022 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Brown Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.27% or 29,060 shares. Comerica Bank accumulated 29,988 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 56,969 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manchester Mngmt Llc holds 1,107 shares. Fmr Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Calamos Advsr Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold KMPR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 41.05 million shares or 3.80% less from 42.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advsrs accumulated 3,223 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.02% or 1.04M shares. State Street invested 0.01% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). 431,440 are held by Thrivent For Lutherans. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 7,570 shares. Advisory Inc stated it has 16,993 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Lc reported 3,274 shares. Riverhead Ltd Liability Co, Delaware-based fund reported 9,934 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt has invested 1% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). First Trust Advsrs LP invested in 47,898 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cambridge Investment Advsrs owns 0.01% invested in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) for 15,700 shares. Victory Management has 0.3% invested in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) for 1.74M shares. Vanguard has invested 0.02% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Confluence Investment Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Moreover, Whittier Tru has 0.06% invested in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR).

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $5.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3,229 shares to 170,614 shares, valued at $21.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genomic Health Incorporated (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 7,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,855 shares, and cut its stake in Chart Industries Incorporated.

