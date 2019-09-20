Kemper (KMPR) Shareholder Geode Capital Management Decreased Stake; Investure Has Decreased Its Jd Com (JD) Holding by $451,320

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kemper Corp (KMPR) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 4,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 677,698 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.48 million, down from 682,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kemper Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 313,553 shares traded. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has risen 12.63% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPR News: 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KEMPER CORPORATION’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Kemper Names Miguel Edwards as Chief Information Officer for Life and Health; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – CO,INFINITY PROPERTY & CASUALTY CORP RECEIVED NOTICE FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION GRANTING EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – THE NOTICE IS WITH RESPECT TO PENDING TRANSACTION BETWEEN PARTIES ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 13, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Kemper Executives to Speak at the 22nd Annual CFA Society of New York Insurance Industry Conference; 04/04/2018 – Kemper Director David Storch to Receive Honor at Perspectives Charter Schools Network Awards Gala; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Rev $693M; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180848: Kemper Corporation; Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kemper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMPR)

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 15,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 372,721 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.29 million, down from 387,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.05. About 12.50M shares traded or 2.95% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tencent, JD.com, Wanda to fund LeEco subsidiaries -Caixin; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 29/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to list overseas apartments; 18/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com invest in Leshi’s smart-TV unit; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT WILL BE ITS SECOND BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER AFTER TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Net $243.1M; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln in fresh funding; 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124; 16/03/2018 – The fundraising by JD Finance kicked off late last year and is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “XPO Logistics Wins Contract with JD Sports to Create an Integrated Warehousing, Transport and E-commerce Solution – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “InvestorPlace Roundup: Positivity for Aurora and a Vital Level for JD – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is MOGU Trading 80% Below Its IPO Price? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JD.com Stock Can Keep Climbing – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,853.74 up 101.97 points – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73B and $438.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 3,900 shares to 330,815 shares, valued at $39.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.51 million for 64.69 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $230,778 activity. $34,875 worth of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) was bought by Joyce Robert Joseph on Friday, August 30.

More notable recent Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CIFS and PMTS the only financial gainers, KMPR leads losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Be Sure To Check Out Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Stock Increased An Energizing 183% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Kemper Corporation’s (NYSE:KMPR) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $413.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idt Corp (NYSE:IDT) by 115,782 shares to 272,610 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macatawa Bank Corp (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 43,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Analysts await Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 13.21% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMPR’s profit will be $91.94M for 14.11 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Kemper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.68, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold KMPR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 42.36 million shares or 3.21% more from 41.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 496,979 shares. Confluence Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 4,470 shares. Legal General Grp Plc owns 109,070 shares. Lpl Financial Lc invested in 0% or 2,708 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 1.09 million shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) for 2,500 shares. 122,000 were reported by Barclays Pcl. Stifel stated it has 11,392 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trexquant Inv LP invested in 0.08% or 10,942 shares. Loomis Sayles Communication Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 179,847 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd accumulated 2,577 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co Inc owns 2,250 shares. The California-based Philadelphia Fincl Mngmt Of San Francisco Limited Company has invested 1.06% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Channing Capital Management Ltd holds 2.17% or 541,325 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum reported 0.08% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR).