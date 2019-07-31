Kemper (KMPR) Shareholder Channing Capital Management Has Decreased Stake; Gates Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) as Valuation Rose

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 63.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 704,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.81 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.33 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $53.05. About 443,263 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 40.90% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kemper Corp (KMPR) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 17,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 566,961 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.17M, down from 584,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kemper Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $87.04. About 221,088 shares traded. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has risen 17.98% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPR News: 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Rev $693M; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 02/05/2018 – Kemper Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $609.8M; 04/04/2018 – Kemper Director David Storch to Receive Honor at Perspectives Charter Schools Network Awards Gala; 13/03/2018 Kemper Announces Early Termination of HSR Waiting Period; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER GOT EARLY TERMINATION OF HSR FOR INFINITY PROPERTY DEAL; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – THE NOTICE IS WITH RESPECT TO PENDING TRANSACTION BETWEEN PARTIES ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 13, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kemper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMPR); 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180848: Kemper Corporation; Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation

Analysts await Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) to report earnings on August, 5 before the open. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 94.29% or $0.66 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KMPR’s profit will be $90.42M for 16.00 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Kemper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.33% negative EPS growth.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 14,361 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $42.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 6,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Lci Industries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold KMPR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 41.05 million shares or 3.80% less from 42.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management invested in 0% or 13,652 shares. Chilton Invest Ltd Company accumulated 361,861 shares. Vanguard Group Inc owns 5.08 million shares. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 163,843 shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 4,090 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus Fincl invested in 0% or 2,244 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 176,350 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 26,359 shares. Captrust Advsr stated it has 0% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 9,934 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated holds 50,457 shares. Artemis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.17% invested in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Whittier Communication stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Paloma Prns reported 3,379 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc has 0.14% invested in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) for 33,001 shares.

