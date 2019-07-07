Kemper (KMPR) Forms $90.14 Double Top; Price T Rowe Associates Cut Its Southern Co (SO) Stake

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) formed double top with $96.45 target or 7.00% above today’s $90.14 share price. Kemper Corporation (KMPR) has $5.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $90.14. About 207,919 shares traded. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has risen 17.98% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPR News: 13/03/2018 – KEMPER GOT EARLY TERMINATION OF HSR FOR INFINITY PROPERTY DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Kemper Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $79.2M; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180848: Kemper Corporation; Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation; 02/04/2018 – Kemper Announces Robert Otis as New Preferred Home and Auto Leader; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $609.8M; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – CO,INFINITY PROPERTY & CASUALTY CORP RECEIVED NOTICE FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION GRANTING EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – THE NOTICE IS WITH RESPECT TO PENDING TRANSACTION BETWEEN PARTIES ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 13, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Kemper Short-Interest Ratio Rises 61% to 12 Days; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KEMPER CORPORATION’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased Southern Co (SO) stake by 2.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 847,983 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 8.98%. The Price T Rowe Associates Inc holds 36.66M shares with $1.89 billion value, down from 37.51M last quarter. Southern Co now has $58.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 2.54M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 09/05/2018 – Georgia Power Marketplace features latest Hive home products; 19/03/2018 – Georgia Power prepared for severe weather Monday; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO SAYS TRADE PROTECTIONISM DOESN’T WORK IN LONG TERM; 02/04/2018 – Annual Thank a Lineman campaign recognizes importance of line workers to electric reliability in Georgia; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHERN COMPANY’S ‘BBB+’ IDR; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern Co Rtgs, Otlk Neg; Gulf Power Otlk Stble; 02/05/2018 – Southern Company Is Primarily Focused on Labor, Says CFO Beattie (Video); 11/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO RAISES FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 13% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold Kemper Corporation shares while 65 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 41.05 million shares or 3.80% less from 42.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) for 24,610 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 92,066 shares. D E Shaw & Inc owns 14,786 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Castleark Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.45% invested in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) for 158,628 shares. Of Vermont holds 310 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) for 431,440 shares. Nicholas Partners Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.7% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). 12Th Street Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 82,314 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 14,359 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 142,895 shares. New South Capital Management stated it has 422,678 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.3% stake. Eaton Vance reported 0% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Utd Automobile Association stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR).

Analysts await Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 94.29% or $0.66 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KMPR’s profit will be $90.42 million for 16.57 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Kemper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.33% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Southern (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern had 12 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.61M for 19.85 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. 90,942 shares were sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P, worth $4.42 million. Shares for $1.63 million were sold by Lantrip Mark on Tuesday, February 12. On Wednesday, February 6 EARLEY ANTHONY F JR bought $63,345 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 1,261 shares. Shares for $100,380 were bought by Clark Henry A III on Tuesday, March 5.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) stake by 19,517 shares to 519,975 valued at $53.77M in 2019Q1. It also upped Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) stake by 777,588 shares and now owns 799,777 shares. Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) was raised too.