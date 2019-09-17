Kemper (KMPR) At $75.61 Forms Top; Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Shorts Down By 12.88%

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) formed multiple top with $79.39 target or 5.00% above today’s $75.61 share price. Kemper Corporation (KMPR) has $5.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $75.61. About 215,656 shares traded. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has risen 12.63% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPR News: 02/04/2018 – Kemper Announces Robert Otis as New Preferred Home and Auto Leader; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Net $53.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kemper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMPR); 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q OPER EPS $1.10, EST. 74C; 02/05/2018 – Kemper Announces Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – CO,INFINITY PROPERTY & CASUALTY CORP RECEIVED NOTICE FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION GRANTING EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER GOT EARLY TERMINATION OF HSR FOR INFINITY PROPERTY DEAL; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Rev $693M; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $609.8M; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.10

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) had a decrease of 12.88% in short interest. DVAX’s SI was 13.74M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 12.88% from 15.78M shares previously. With 1.30M avg volume, 11 days are for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s short sellers to cover DVAX’s short positions. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 1.61 million shares traded. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has declined 78.93% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DVAX News: 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 13/04/2018 – $DVAX #AACR18 SD-101 + PD1 combo in HNSCC abstract out 40% ORR: 4 PRs; 1 SD, 5 PDs in 10 pts; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX SAYS PHASE 1B/2 STUDY OF SD-101 SHOWS 86% RESPONSE RATE; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…

Since August 12, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity. CANO FRANCIS bought $50,001 worth of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) on Monday, August 12. $50,001 worth of stock was bought by Novack David F on Monday, August 12. $49,998 worth of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) was bought by Phillips Peggy V.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.04, from 2.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares while 28 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 45.71 million shares or 4.14% less from 47.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning owns 15,832 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Virtu Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 10,193 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc stated it has 338,499 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 0% or 650,320 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 25,121 shares. Moreover, Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) for 119,078 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). The North Carolina-based Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) for 4.57M shares. Raymond James And Assoc reported 25,177 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Howard Hughes Med Institute owns 0.04% invested in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) for 21,355 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) for 86,052 shares.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company has market cap of $380.74 million. The Company’s product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $230,778 activity. Joyce Robert Joseph had bought 500 shares worth $34,875 on Friday, August 30. 2,600 shares were bought by Holmes Kimberly A., worth $195,903.