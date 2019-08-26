Kemper (KMPR) At $66.89 Forms Top; Orbimed Advisors Cut By $27.32 Million Its Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Stake

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) stake by 27.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 718,883 shares as Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI)’s stock declined 69.24%. The Orbimed Advisors Llc holds 1.88M shares with $72.93M value, down from 2.60 million last quarter. Puma Biotechnology Inc now has $427.48M valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 1.13M shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 79.98% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 25/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results; 03/04/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY – PUMA WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT AS WELL AS POTENTIAL REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS TOTALING UP TO $34.5 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Puma Signs Partnership With Fossil Group for Watches; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 09/04/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 500 FRM EUR 425; 24/04/2018 – U.S. tariffs could push Puma to shift production from China; 24/04/2018 – Puma says China powered strong first-quarter sales

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) formed multiple top with $68.90 target or 3.00% above today’s $66.89 share price. Kemper Corporation (KMPR) has $3.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 11.18% or $8.42 during the last trading session, reaching $66.89. About 1.19M shares traded or 169.62% up from the average. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has risen 12.63% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPR News: 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 02/04/2018 – Kemper Announces Robert Otis as New Preferred Home and Auto Leader; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $609.8M; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q EPS $1.02; 16/05/2018 – Kemper Names Miguel Edwards as Chief Information Officer for Life and Health; 08/05/2018 – Kemper Site Visit Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 15; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180848: Kemper Corporation; Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q OPER EPS $1.10, EST. 74C; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – CO,INFINITY PROPERTY & CASUALTY CORP RECEIVED NOTICE FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION GRANTING EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center

Among 6 analysts covering Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Puma Biotechnology has $70 highest and $900 lowest target. $30.83’s average target is 180.53% above currents $10.99 stock price. Puma Biotechnology had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Friday, May 10 to “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Neutral” on Friday, May 10. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, February 28. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Friday, March 1 report. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 1 with “Sell”.

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 689,100 shares to 1.20 million valued at $57.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) stake by 249,400 shares and now owns 715,000 shares. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 08/09: (RKDA) (PBYI) (ALRM) Higher; (VRAY) (FTCH) (UBER) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 08/08: (PBYI) (EIDX) (ALRM) Higher; (VRAY) (AMRN) (UBER) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CNDT and DXC among midday losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “75 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell-siders bearish on Puma Biotech after Q3 disappointment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 02, 2018.