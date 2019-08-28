Kemper Del (KMPR) Shareholder Vident Investment Advisory Trimmed Its Stake by $333,564; As Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Market Valuation Declined, Stanley Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $2.23 Million

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 15,452 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 32,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $132.6. About 3,694 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745M IN NEW IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502M; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints Roberto Fioroni New Chief Financial Officer; 06/03/2018 – WABCO SIGNS CONTRACT TO EQUIP GIRTEKA LOGISTICS ACROSS EUROPE; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC)

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Kemper Corp Del (KMPR) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 4,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 33,001 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, down from 37,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Kemper Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $67.15. About 5,271 shares traded. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has risen 12.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPR News: 02/04/2018 – Kemper Announces Robert Otis as New Preferred Home and Auto Leader; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KEMPER CORPORATION’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – THE NOTICE IS WITH RESPECT TO PENDING TRANSACTION BETWEEN PARTIES ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 13, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Kemper Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Net $53.8M; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kemper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMPR); 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Rev $693M; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q OPER EPS $1.10, EST. 74C; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER GOT EARLY TERMINATION OF HSR FOR INFINITY PROPERTY DEAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As owns 10,226 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Communication New York owns 0.02% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 22,208 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 25,395 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 51,764 shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Co has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Strs Ohio accumulated 623 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 4,375 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Utah Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 9,814 shares. Connecticut-based Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct has invested 0.77% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Boston Prns holds 0.16% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 904,986 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 157,398 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 2,847 were accumulated by Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 48,245 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 219,911 shares to 405,542 shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18,551 shares to 251,689 shares, valued at $14.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 30,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG).