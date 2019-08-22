Kemper Corporation (KMPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP)

We are comparing Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper Corporation 83 1.06 N/A 4.96 17.75 National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.56 N/A 1.77 14.10

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Kemper Corporation and National General Holdings Corp. National General Holdings Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Kemper Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Kemper Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of National General Holdings Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kemper Corporation and National General Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 2.6% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.4% of Kemper Corporation shares and 4.58% of National General Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Kemper Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kemper Corporation 1.37% -0.87% -0.08% 18.1% 12.63% 32.6% National General Holdings Corp. 0.32% 1.46% 1.66% 18.49% -0.68% 24.15%

For the past year Kemper Corporation was more bullish than National General Holdings Corp.

Summary

Kemper Corporation beats National General Holdings Corp. on 10 of the 9 factors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The companyÂ’s Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. This segment distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The Life & Health Insurance segment provides life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.