Kemper Corporation (KMPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper Corporation 83 0.97 N/A 4.96 17.75 National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.55 N/A 1.75 14.14

Demonstrates Kemper Corporation and National General Holdings Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. National General Holdings Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Kemper Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Kemper Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than National General Holdings Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 2.6% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 11.6% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.17 beta indicates that Kemper Corporation is 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. National General Holdings Corp. has a 0.67 beta and it is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Kemper Corporation and National General Holdings Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 National General Holdings Corp. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, National General Holdings Corp.’s potential upside is 48.43% and its average price target is $35.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kemper Corporation and National General Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.4% and 54.5%. 0.4% are Kemper Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of National General Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kemper Corporation 1.37% -0.87% -0.08% 18.1% 12.63% 32.6% National General Holdings Corp. 8.23% 6.46% 0.82% 3.08% -8.71% 2.15%

For the past year Kemper Corporation has stronger performance than National General Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Kemper Corporation beats National General Holdings Corp.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The companyÂ’s Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. This segment distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The Life & Health Insurance segment provides life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.