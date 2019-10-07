Kemper Corporation (KMPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) and Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper Corporation 74 1.31 63.85M 4.96 17.75 Kingstone Companies Inc. 8 0.00 9.16M -0.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kemper Corporation and Kingstone Companies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper Corporation 85,716,203.52% 10.1% 2.6% Kingstone Companies Inc. 108,146,399.06% -1.7% -0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Kemper Corporation is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.17. Kingstone Companies Inc.’s 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.6 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Kemper Corporation and Kingstone Companies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Kingstone Companies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$87 is Kemper Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 15.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kemper Corporation and Kingstone Companies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.4% and 51%. 0.4% are Kemper Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.5% of Kingstone Companies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kemper Corporation 1.37% -0.87% -0.08% 18.1% 12.63% 32.6% Kingstone Companies Inc. 1.68% -4.83% -26.07% -48.48% -47.33% -52.06%

For the past year Kemper Corporation had bullish trend while Kingstone Companies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Kemper Corporation beats Kingstone Companies Inc.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The companyÂ’s Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. This segment distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The Life & Health Insurance segment provides life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners, dwelling fire, 3-4 family dwelling package, cooperative and condominium, renters, equipment breakdown, service line endorsements, and personal umbrella policies; and commercial liability policies comprising small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners. It also offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Payments, Inc., places contracts with a third party licensed premium finance company. Kingstone Companies, Inc. sells its products through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in Kingston, New York.