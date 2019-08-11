Kemper Corporation (KMPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA)

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) and CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper Corporation 83 1.25 N/A 4.96 17.75 CNA Financial Corporation 46 1.27 N/A 3.17 15.11

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kemper Corporation and CNA Financial Corporation. CNA Financial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Kemper Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Kemper Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than CNA Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) and CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 2.6% CNA Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.6% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

Kemper Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.17 beta. CNA Financial Corporation’s 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.83 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kemper Corporation and CNA Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 CNA Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Kemper Corporation’s upside potential is 3.13% at a $82 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kemper Corporation and CNA Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.4% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Kemper Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are CNA Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kemper Corporation 1.37% -0.87% -0.08% 18.1% 12.63% 32.6% CNA Financial Corporation -0.93% 1.61% 4.93% 10.51% 7.31% 13.41%

For the past year Kemper Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than CNA Financial Corporation.

Summary

Kemper Corporation beats CNA Financial Corporation on 10 of the 10 factors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The companyÂ’s Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. This segment distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The Life & Health Insurance segment provides life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group Non-Core, and Corporate & Other Non-Core segments. The companyÂ’s property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. It also offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; surety and fidelity bonds, and warranty and alternative risks products; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and private firms, and not-for-profit organizations; and professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry. In addition, the company underwrites long-tail exposures, including commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; short-tail exposures include property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. CNA Financial Corporation markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to customers, including small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups. It serves marine, property, financial services, healthcare, technology, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, and life science industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.