Kemper Corporation (KMPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP)

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper Corporation 82 1.36 N/A 4.96 17.44 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 24 0.54 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Kemper Corporation and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 2.6% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Kemper Corporation and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kemper Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -5.15% and an $82 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.6% of Kemper Corporation shares and 0% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares. 0.4% are Kemper Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kemper Corporation -0.57% 4.27% 7.23% 13.6% 17.98% 30.28% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. -0.39% 1.48% 14.93% 1.48% 4.63% 31.36%

For the past year Kemper Corporation has weaker performance than 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Summary

Kemper Corporation beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The companyÂ’s Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. This segment distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The Life & Health Insurance segment provides life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.