Kemper Corporation (KMPR) and United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) and United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper Corporation 82 1.09 N/A 4.96 17.75 United Fire Group Inc. 46 1.01 N/A 1.01 51.91

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kemper Corporation and United Fire Group Inc. United Fire Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Kemper Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Kemper Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than United Fire Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kemper Corporation and United Fire Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 2.6% United Fire Group Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Kemper Corporation has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, United Fire Group Inc.’s 111.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.11 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Kemper Corporation and United Fire Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 United Fire Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 11.54% for Kemper Corporation with consensus target price of $87.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kemper Corporation and United Fire Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.4% and 65.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Kemper Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of United Fire Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kemper Corporation 1.37% -0.87% -0.08% 18.1% 12.63% 32.6% United Fire Group Inc. 7.71% 7.22% 20.58% 1.44% -9.28% -5.73%

For the past year Kemper Corporation had bullish trend while United Fire Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kemper Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors United Fire Group Inc.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The companyÂ’s Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. This segment distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The Life & Health Insurance segment provides life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.