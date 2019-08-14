Kemper Corporation (KMPR) and Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Comparing side by side

Both Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) and Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper Corporation 83 1.10 N/A 4.96 17.75 Palomar Holdings Inc. 24 13.55 N/A 0.22 128.48

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Palomar Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Kemper Corporation. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Kemper Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Palomar Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kemper Corporation and Palomar Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 2.6% Palomar Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kemper Corporation and Palomar Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.4% and 72.2%. Insiders held 0.4% of Kemper Corporation shares. Comparatively, 3.2% are Palomar Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kemper Corporation 1.37% -0.87% -0.08% 18.1% 12.63% 32.6% Palomar Holdings Inc. 5.45% 20.23% 43.25% 0% 0% 50.87%

For the past year Kemper Corporation was less bullish than Palomar Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Kemper Corporation beats Palomar Holdings Inc.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The companyÂ’s Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. This segment distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The Life & Health Insurance segment provides life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.