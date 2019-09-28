Kemper Corporation (KMPR) and Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Contrasting side by side

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) and Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper Corporation 75 1.37 63.85M 4.96 17.75 Cincinnati Financial Corporation 112 5.25 159.27M 6.14 17.48

In table 1 we can see Kemper Corporation and Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cincinnati Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Kemper Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Kemper Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Cincinnati Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper Corporation 85,360,962.57% 10.1% 2.6% Cincinnati Financial Corporation 142,243,458.07% 12.4% 4.5%

Volatility and Risk

Kemper Corporation has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.67 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kemper Corporation and Cincinnati Financial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Kemper Corporation’s upside potential is 11.45% at a $87 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Cincinnati Financial Corporation is $110, which is potential -4.98% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Kemper Corporation looks more robust than Cincinnati Financial Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.4% of Kemper Corporation shares and 65.5% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.4% of Kemper Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kemper Corporation 1.37% -0.87% -0.08% 18.1% 12.63% 32.6% Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.07% 2.09% 12.72% 33.84% 42.35% 38.63%

For the past year Kemper Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Cincinnati Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 14 factors Cincinnati Financial Corporation beats Kemper Corporation.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The companyÂ’s Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. This segment distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The Life & Health Insurance segment provides life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation. This segment also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage, as well as coverage for property, liability, and business interruption. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto and homeowners insurance, as well as dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, including term life, whole life, universal life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in publicly traded fixed-maturity, equity, and short-term investments. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.